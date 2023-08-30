'INDIA' Coalition Gears Up for Third Meeting in Mumbai: What To Expect?

The INDIA coalition's third meeting in three months is set to get underway in Mumbai over the next two days.

On the cards: Around 63 representatives from 28 political parties will be attending the meet, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar said at a press conference on Wednesday, 30 August.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will host a dinner for the visiting dignitaries on 31 August, The Times of India had reported.

The meeting is slated to take place the next day and will reportedly be followed up with a press conference.

The agenda: At the meeting, the multi-party group is expected to decide on a coordination committee and pick a logo for the alliance.

Playing host: While Sharad Pawar's NCP camp will be organising the reception for the dignitaries, Shiv Sena (UBT) is incharge of the logistics, the TOI report added.