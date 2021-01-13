‘In a Relationship With Her Sister’: Maha Minister Accused of Rape

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde on Tuesday, 12 January revealed that has been in a relationship with a 38-year-old woman since 2003, whose sister is now accusing him of rape.

Munde said that he also has two children with the the complainant’s sister and that his relationship is known to his family and friends.

Munde also alleged that the woman he has been in a relationship with, along with her siblings, have been blackmailing him for long and that matters had also been taken to the Bombay High Court in November 2020.