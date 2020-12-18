CM Thackeray Directs MMRDA to Explore Sites for Metro Car Shed

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday, 18 December, directed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to explore alternative sites for Metro 3 car shed, PTI reported.
This decision comes after the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, 16 December, put a stay on the order passed by the Mumbai suburban district collector to allot 102 acres of salt pan land in suburban Kanjurmarg for the construction of an integrated metro car shed.
According to the report by PTI, after the Bombay HC order, there were media reports on the state government looking for other potential sites, including the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).
The Union government had filed a petition in the high court challenging the order allotting the land for construction of the car shed before, and said that the land belonged to Centre’s salt department.
Reacting to the development, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar had said, “The high court has ordered to stop the work of the metro car shed at Kanjurmarg; the order will be reviewed by us. The CM will talk to concerned officers and the Attorney General. After that, whatever necessary will be done.”
