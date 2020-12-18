In Letter, Sonia Reminds CM Uddhav of ‘Commitment’ on SC/ST Issues

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray dated 14 December, reminding him of his commitment towards Dalits and Adivasis in the Common Minimum Programme of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi is a state-level coalition between the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the NCP.