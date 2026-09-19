APCR Documents 18 Hate Incidents Targeting Muslims During Kanwar Yatra 2026

Economic and food-related restrictions were also documented, including measures affecting Muslim-owned businesses and restrictions on the sale of non-vegetarian food along Kanwar routes. In Baheri, Uttar Pradesh, a chicken biryani shop near the main Kanwar route was demolished, and its owner, Mohd Salman, was detained after complaints about the sale of non-vegetarian food. Police described the detention as a “preventive measure” following an alleged public-order disturbance as reporting indicated.