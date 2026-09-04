Hate, Islamophobia, Bounty on Swara: Why Was Bhardwaj ‘Swatantra’ For So Long?

Throughout his social media, Bhardwaj has constantly boasted about lathi-charging protesters in Delhi.

"Some people want to know when will Swatantra Bhardwaj go to Jharkhand with a laathi. You have used a lot of laathis here," a reporter from a YouTube channel called 'Political Vivaad' could be heard asking.

"Our entry is late but it is great. We will enter when p***** like Junaid go there. There is no need for us to go there, the students are going there peacefully. I belong to the right wing. I say Jai Shri Ram. The leftists will come there and say naam rahega Allah ka d***** ka. But we will take up issues of students. I will go there only if Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Das go there. I anyway go only to hit. The way we reach with laathis here, we will reach there too," answered Bhardwaj, as he smiled through it.

Islamophobic remarks, calls for boycott of businesses by Muslims, and hateful slurs against the community were a repeated pattern in his interviews and posts. In an interview with a YouTube channel, he called the community "kachre ka dabba", and claimed that if a war happened between Iran and India, Indian Muslims would support Iran.

Following Swara Bhaskar's recent remarks on the glorification of jauhar and the film Padmaavat, he declared a bounty on the actor in a reel, following which the video was taken down by Meta. But that did not stop him from posting another.