How Is 'Love Jihad' Connected to Caste? A New Book Explains

The lack of internal strife then unites all Hindus against the external enemy, the Muslim. In this new paradigm, all Hindus unite in their anger towards Muslims. Fear of the outsider obliterates the internal age-old conflict over resources and dignity inherent to the caste system.

The love jihad discourse is an extension of the honour killing mentality. At the core of both is the high-caste Hindu woman, who must carry the burden of caste purity.

Her deviation from the strictures of caste, her relations to men of other castes and the possibility of a mixed-caste progeny will blur caste lines. In a society where caste honour is more fundamental than filial love, killing a daughter or a sister along with her chosen partner is justified.

To the orthodox Hindu, inter-caste marriage leads to caste contamination and hence is unacceptable. This can be a point of departure between Hindutva and Hindu orthodoxy.

For the purpose of the Hindutva project, however, a singular Hindu identity can be created through inter-caste marriages. Dalits and OBCs bring the demographic strength to eradicate the 'outsiders' such as Muslims and Christians.

As the lower-caste populations get increasingly sucked into the pan-Hindu identity, their votes tilt the elections results in the favour of Hindutva parties and Muslims replace Dalits at the bottom of the political hierarchy. Economically and socially too, while a small percentage of Muslims retain their higher-or middle-class status, the majority of Indian Muslims have sunk lower and lower during the past half-century.