Hope You Continue to Be a NDA Chief Minister: Chirag Taunts Nitish

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan took to Twitter on Monday, 16 November to taunt Nitish Kumar after he took oath as the chief minister of Bihar.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan, who parted ways with Nitish Kumar and the Jantata Dal (United) (JD(U)) ahead of the Assembly elections in Bihar, took to Twitter on Monday, 16 November, to taunt Kumar after he took oath as the chief minister of the state and said that he hopes the government completes its full term. Paswan also tagged Nitish Kumar in his tweet and attached a link to the LJP manifesto, asking Nitish Kumar to take into consideration the demands put forth to the LJP by the youth in the state.

“Congratulations to Nitish Kumar on becoming the chief minister once more. I hope the government completes its term and you continue to be an NDA chief minister,” Paswan said.

“I am sending you the ‘vision document’ that was made by 4 lakh Biharis, so that you take up whatever work suggested in it. I congratulate you once again on returning as the CM,” he said. In another tweet, he expressed hope that the new government will work towards fulfilling PM Modi’s dream of a ‘self-reliant’ Bihar. “Congratulations to all the newly inducted ministers of the state Cabinet. I hope the new government fulfills PM Modi’s dream of an Atmanirbhar Bihar. This is a huge victory for PM Modi in Bihar. All the people of Bihar are looking forward to a change,” he said.