Zakia Jafri Case: Why 83-Year-Old Widow Won't Give Up Her Fight for Justice

Seventy-two-year-old Ehsan Jafri, a long-time Congress party leader and Member of Parliament, was one of the 69 people who were killed by a mob in the 2002 Gujarat riots. He was reportedly dragged out of his home in the upper middle class colony, Gulbarg Society, in north Ahmedabad, beaten up and killed by the mob.

Jafri's then 64-year-old wife Zakia Jafri survived the mob attack. But almost two decades after the incident, the now 83-year-old widow refuses to give up. The octogenarian has challenged the findings of the 2012 Special Investigation Team (SIT) report, which cleared several top officials in Gujarat, including the then chief minister Narendra Modi.



As the Supreme Court reserves its verdict on her petition, which seeks a fresh probe in the Gujarat riots, The Quint recapitulates what happened in Gulbarg society – and what Zakia Jafri's petition seeks.