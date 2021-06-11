He Was Leaking BJP Info: BJP Cries Foul Over Mukul’s Return to TMC

Four years after defecting to the BJP, Roy, a founding member of the TMC, rejoined the party on Friday, 11 June, in Kolkata.

His son Subhranshu also joined the TMC.

Roy, who contested the Assembly elections after nearly two decades, won his Krishnanagar Dakshin seat on a BJP ticket. Following the saffron party's remarkable performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Delhi high command took over the Bengal campaign, and it is believed, Roy became increasingly less central to the party’s plans in the state.

In the meanwhile, the BJP also got a more “high-profile” star acquisition in the form of former TMC minister Suvendu Adhikari.

On Friday, Banerjee had said that “those who betrayed us during elections will not be taken back." Saying that Roy had never displayed bitterness towards the TMC, she added “I feel he's got inner peace after joining TMC today.”