Mukul Roy Likely to Return to TMC, Enroute to Party Office

Amid speculations of his return to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), West bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukul Roy is likely to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the party office in Kolkata on Friday, 11 June.
The TMC is scheduled to have a working committee meeting at the Chief Minister's residence in the afternoon. Trinamool Congress sources said that Roy has been granted an appointment post 2 pm.
Banerjee is scheduled to address the media at 3.30 pm when the announcement is likely to be made.
Once a confidante of Banerjee and one of the founding members of the TMC in 1998, Roy joined the BJP in 2017.
Roy, who stood for election after nearly two decades in the Assembly elections, won his Krishnanagar Dakshin seat on a BJP ticket.
However, during the BJP campaign, he was evidently sidelined.
This after the BJP “rewarded” him with the post of vice president following the saffron party's remarkable performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP won 18 out of the 42 seats in Bengal in that election, and Roy was slated to be the strong organisational mind behind it.
Adhikari, who beat Mamata Banerjee in the state's Nandigram constituency by a narrow margin of about 1,200 votes was made Leader of Opposition (LOP) in the West Bengal Assembly after the elections.
This elevation of Suvendu's added fuel to the fire that was the rift between Roy and the BJP, say sources.
Since the election results, speculations were rife of Roy making a comeback to the BJP.
Earlier Abhishek Banerjee had visited Roy's wife in the hospital when she was unwell. Soon after PM Narendra Modi also called Roy, reportedly to enquire about his health. Roy's son had also been writing cryptic messages against the BJP, of which he's also a part.
This set off fresh speculations of Roy coming back to his former party.
The Trinamool had earlier indicated that it was taking a "case-by-case" decision on leaders from BJP looking to make their way back to the BJP.
"Not just TMC turncoats, but BJP leaders who have won as MLAs are in talks with the BJP. The working committee of the party has left the decision to Didi," said Banerjee's nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, at a press conference in Kolkata earlier this week.
Abhishek was recently made the national general secretary of the party in an organisational rejig after the TMC won massively in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections.
Published: 11 Jun 2021,01:07 PM IST