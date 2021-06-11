Mukul Roy Likely to Return to TMC, Enroute to Party Office

Amid speculations of his return to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), West bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukul Roy is likely to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the party office in Kolkata on Friday, 11 June.

The TMC is scheduled to have a working committee meeting at the Chief Minister's residence in the afternoon. Trinamool Congress sources said that Roy has been granted an appointment post 2 pm.

Banerjee is scheduled to address the media at 3.30 pm when the announcement is likely to be made.

Once a confidante of Banerjee and one of the founding members of the TMC in 1998, Roy joined the BJP in 2017.