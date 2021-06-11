Won’t Take Back Those Who Criticised TMC, Left for Money: Mamata

The CM’s remarks came while answering a question regarding the speculations surrounding further exits from the BJP. Her comment was seemingly aimed at her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who had defected from the TMC ahead of the state’s Assembly elections.

IANS quoted the CM as saying, "Even when he (Roy) was in the BJP, he never said anything against me or the party. He has always been good with our party leaders. Even during the elections, he was quiet about our party."

Upon being asked about Suvendu Adhikari, the CM said that the press conference was “over”.