'It's Our Duty': Cong Tries to Pacify Anand Sharma After He Quit From Key Panel

A day after Congress leader Anand Sharma stepped down from the chairmanship of the party's Himachal Pradesh steering committee, interim party president Sonia Gandhi on Monday, 22 August, tasked the All India Congress Committee (AICC) incharge of the state, Rajeev Shukla, to resolve the matter.

After meeting Gandhi at her residence on Monday, Shukla paid a visit to Sharma.

"Anand Sharma is a member and senior leader of the Congress Working Committee. He is a member of the committee on political affairs and a member of the state election committee. It is our duty to meet him. We have good relations with him and he is dedicated to the party," Shukla said after the meeting, as per news agency ANI.