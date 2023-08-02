Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Strict Action Will Be Taken': CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Haryana Violence

'Strict Action Will Be Taken': CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Haryana Violence

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that 116 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence.
Haryana Chief Minister Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday, 2 August, that the violence that broke out in Nuh was "unfortunate" and that strict action would be taken against the accused persons.

"What happened in Nuh is unfortunate and this incident has resulted in the tragic loss of six lives, which includes two Home Guard personnel and four civilians. Besides this, a number of individuals have sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at medical facilities such as Nalhar Hospital, Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, and other hospitals,” Khattar said.

He further added that the Haryana government was working to identify the culprits behind the violence and will uncover potential conspiracies connected to the incident.
"A search operation is underway to locate and apprehend individuals who are absconding. As of now, 116 people have been arrested in connection with the incident. All the arrested will be sent on remand today so that more information about those involved in this incident can be obtained,” the chief minister added, assuring "strict action" against the guilty.

Speaking on the deployment of security forces, Khattar said that 30 companies of the Haryana Police and 20 companies of central security forces have been deployed to maintain peace.

Apart from that, three companies have been deployed in Palwal, two in Gurugram, one in Faridabad, and 14 in Nuh.

Further, the CM said that the losses incurred during the violence in Nuh will be assessed by the government and the victims compensated by the government.
