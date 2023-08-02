Haryana Crisis | SC Passes Directions on VHP-Bajrang Dal Rallies: What are They?

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 2 August, passed a series of directions to the state governments including police authorities, in connection with the application filed before it seeking to stop the rallies by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal in the Delhi-NCR region in light of the communal clashes in Nuh and Gurugram.

The directions, according to LiveLaw, are:

No hate speech against any community

No violence or damage to property

Where required, deployment of adequate police force and paramilitary force

CCTV cameras to be taken use of, video recording to be done in all sensitive areas, wherever required. Footage and videos to be preserved

"We have to ensure that rule of law is maintained", Justice Khanna said, according to LiveLaw.

The plea was filed as an Interlocutory Application (IA) in a pending case regarding hate speeches.

"There are 23 protest marches which are coming to the capital.. violence in the neighbouring state.. it is very urgent," Senior Advocate Chander Uday Singh told the Court, according to Bar and Bench.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SV Bhatti emphasised that the top court had already passed orders asking the police to register suo motu FIRs against hate speech crimes. Thus, the bench said that the authorities must make sure they comply with these orders.