Haryana CM Has Agreed to Supply Water to Delhi: State BJP Chief Amid Shortage

As the national capital battles a water scarcity, Delhi chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Adesh Gupta declared on Sunday, 12 June, that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has agreed to release more water for Delhi.

The announcement came following a two-day executive meeting of the ruling party's Delhi unit.

Censuring the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the existing paucity, the leader stated, "on humanitarian grounds on our request, Haryana CM has agreed to give us extra water to tide over the present crisis," The Indian Express reported.