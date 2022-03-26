Rahul Tells Haryana Cong To Work Together, Rivals Fight Over Leadership: Reports

Hooda is reported to have denied the charge.

Hooda's son, Deepender Hooda, told the meeting that it was time for a change in leadership, according to the Indian Express, and suggested reaching out to MLAs to find out who had support of leaders and the party cadre. He also pitched a 'Jat leadership' for the PCC, ostensibly to create the right momentum for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, according to ET sources.

Kuldeep Bishnoi, son of former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, tried to make a pitch for a non-Jat leadership, only to be rebuffed by the Hooda camp for his son's failure to win the Hissar constituency. Randeep Surjewala and Kiran Chowdhury also reportedly involved themselves in the discussions, tentatively pitching themselves as important leaders.

The Congress last secured a majority in the state in 2005. Haryana state elections were last held in October 2019, with the Congress and its allies winning 31 seats in the 90-seat assembly, while the BJP secured 40. ML Khattar was able to form the government with the assistance of Dushyant Chautala's JJP.

(With inputs from PTI, Economic Times and Indian Express)