Anti-Conversion Bill Introduced in Haryana Assembly Amid Opposition Protests

The Haryana government on Friday, 4 March, introduced the Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill during the Budget session of the Legislative Assembly, triggering an uproar from the opposition.

Arguing in support of the anti-conversion bill, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the Bill does not discriminate against any religion and is meant to prevent only "forcible conversions," The Indian Express reported.

Pointing towards MLAs in the Assembly, Khattar said, “All the people who are sitting on these benches can get their religion converted to whichever they want to."