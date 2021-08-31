Final Draft of 'Anti-Conversion' Bill Will Be Prepared Soon: Haryana CM

Expounding on the need for this legislation, he claimed that several incidents involving forced religious conversion by way of coercion and allurements have come to light, and thus, a law is required to prevent an increase in these incidents.

Saying that a panel constituted for studying the provisions of such laws is presently doing its job, he added, "Very soon, a draft will be prepared. We shall see if we need to bring in an Ordinance or introduce it in the next Vidhan Sabha session. It will also be sent to the Legal Remembrancer who will examine it. It is in process. The law shall be enacted," The Indian Express quoted.