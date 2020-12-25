‘Half Truth’: Mamata Reacts to Modi’s Attack in Address to Farmers

The chief minister further alleged that there was no co-operation from the Centre when it comes to issues relating to farmers.

"While he publicly claimed his intention to help farmers of WB through his PM Kisan Yojana and alleges non-cooperation of the state government, the fact is that he is trying to mislead the people with half-truths and distorted facts. Let me set the record straight – we have always been ready to cooperate in the interest of the farmers. I personally have written two letters and have even spoken to the concerned minister two days ago but they are refusing to cooperate and are instead indulging in malicious propaganda for political gains. When we are implementing so many schemes with the central government, the question of not cooperating on a scheme that is benefitting farmers seems absurd," the chief minister said.

She also said that financially, the Centre had done nothing to help the state.

"They are yet to release even a portion of the Rs 85,000 crores of outstanding dues that includes unpaid GST dues of Rs 8,000 crores. If he genuinely wants to help the state, he must release at least a part of these funds so that we are in a better position to address our needs," the statement said.