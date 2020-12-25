‘Political Animosity’: Modi Slams Bengal Govt at PM-KISAN Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 25 December, slammed the West Bengal government during an event to release the next instalment of financial aid under the PM-KISAN scheme, saying he was "saddened" by the fact that 70 lakh farmers of the state are not being able to benefit from this scheme due to "political animosity".

"The farmers of Bengal have been deprived of the benefits of the Centre's schemes. Bengal is the only state which is not allowing benefits of the schemes to reach the farmers... Mamata Banerjee's ideology has destroyed Bengal. Her actions against the farmers have hurt me a lot. Why is the Opposition quiet on this?" he was quoted as saying.