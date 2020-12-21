Mamata Asks Tomar for Funds Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on 21 December wrote a letter to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to release requisite funds to her state government for disbursement to eligible farmers, and has stated that her state will submit a list of beneficiaries to the Centre after.
The West Bengal CM has said that 73 lakh farmers are to be benefited under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, reported news agency ANI.
The Narendra Modi-led government had started the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to give ‘minimum income support’ to small and marginal farmers of the country. The scheme was launched in February 2019, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Under this scheme, farmers falling into a scale fixed by the government are transferred an amount of Rs 6,000 every year. This money is deposited in three installments, of Rs 2,000 each.
Home Minister Amit Shah slammed CM Mamata Banerjee and her party Trinamool Congress and alleged that the TMC chief raked up “outsider-insider issues” to divert the public from the real issues of her state, reported PTI.
Shah blamed the TMC chief and party for the low economic growth of the state, by saying, "Bengal's per-person income was nearly double of but now it is not even half of India's business capital. Who's responsible for this?" reported PTI.
The Home Minister blamed TMC for the attack on JP Nadda’s convoy, calling it "unconstitutional and unacceptable". Speaking of CAA, he said the rules will be framed once the COVID-19 vaccines begin and the pandemic cycle breaks.
She added ,”BJP is a 'cheatingbaaz' party, for politics they can do anything. We have been opposing CAA since it was passed as law. They (BJP) can't decide the fate of citizens, let them decide their own fate. We are against CAA, NPR and NRC,” quoted ANI.
Addressing Shah’s allegations on the declining economy of her state, Banerjee said, “You're home minister, it doesn't suit you to shell out lies,” quoted PTI.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
