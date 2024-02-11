In Photos: Police Patrol in Haldwani After Mazar Demolition Led to Violence

Violence erupted in Uttarakhand's Haldwani on Thursday, 8 February after a local mazar and madrasa were demolished in an anti-encroachment drive, resulting in six confirmed deaths and hundreds of police officers injured.
(Photo: Umar Altaf/The Quint)
Women in Haldwani peer towards the Muslim locality as the curfew is lifted in outer areas of the Uttarakhand town, following violence sparked by an anti-encroachment drive, which tragically claimed the lives of six individuals.
Police barricades line the ring road in Haldwani, as authorities respond to the aftermath of the recent violence in the town.
Media personnel as Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prahlad Meena addresses the press conference on Saturday, shedding light on the recent violence in Haldwani and providing insights into the ongoing investigation.
Police patrol Banbhoolpura in Haldwani on 10 February, maintaining a vigilant presence following recent unrest in the area. Authorities work to ensure peace and safety for residents amidst heightened tensions.
Fire service units deployed in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani, on 10 February, responding to the aftermath of an anti-encroachment drive that occurred on 8 February.
Three individuals can be seen being arrested. Three FIRs have been registered, and five people have been arrested. CCTV footage is being reviewed for further investigation.
