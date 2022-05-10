Fight For Your Rights Like Jignesh Mevani: Rahul Urges Tribal Youths in Gujarat

Stating that the saffron party will take the land and water of tribals for the Par Tapi and Narmada river linking project, and give it to millionaries, he said Congress would stall the project if it comes to power.

"You have to fight for your rights," reiterated Gandhi, and invoked the example of Birsa Munda, a young freedom fighter who is known to have mobilised tribals against the British.

Further, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of replicating Gujarat model in the entire nation, Gandhi said, "PM Modi is running the country like how he governed Gujarat as chief minister. Under his rule, there are two Indias - one for the rich and another for the poor."

“Today, two Indias are being created, one India of the rich, a few select people, billionaires and bureaucrats who have power and money. The second India is of the common people,” he said, adding that Congress never wanted two Indias.

"We want only one Hindustan which respects, provides education, health care and oppurtunities for all the people," he said, adding that the BJP distributes resources like water, forest and land belonging to tribals and other poor people, to a select few.