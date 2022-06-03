Court Orders Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani Not To Leave State Without Permission

Jignesh Mevani.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Jignesh Mevani)
A sessions court in Gujarat's Mehsana ordered Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani and 10 other accused to not leave the state without permission in connection with a case dating back to 2017, in which Mevani had organised a march without the police's permission, a press release stated on Friday, 3 June.
On 5 May, a court had ordered the imprisonment of Mevani and other accused for a period of three months with regard to the case. To avoid imprisonment, the judgment of the lower court had to be challenged within one month from the date of the judgment, the press release added.
Other accused persons in this case include Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Reshma Patel and coordinator of the Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch Subodh Parmar.
The Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch had called for a yatra in support of reclaiming land allotted to Dalits by the government, which was allegedly encroached upon by 'anti-social' elements.
The march was to take place from Mehsana to Dhanera. However, the police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Mevani and others for holding the rally without obtaining prior permission.
"I respect the decision given by the court, but it is clear that the government is leaving no stone unturned to trouble me. I am a leader welcomed by people across the country," Mevani said while reacting to the judgement.
He also added that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was afraid of him, and was thus attempting to "harass" him.
"The BJP fears my rise across India and that is why they are trying their best to harass me by whatever means they can. But I am happy and proud that due to our Azadi Kooch yatra, land encroached upon since the last 50 years was let free by anti-social elements," he added.
Mevani was arrested in Gujarat by the Assam Police on 20 April for his tweets regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was later flown to Assam and produced in a court in Kokrajhar.
The complaint, filed by BJP leader Arup Kumar Dey, stated that the 41-year-old leader, in a tweet, had said, "PM Modi worships Godse" and "that the PM on his Gujarat visit must make an appeal for harmony in light of the recent events of communal violence in the state."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)