AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Launches ‘Make India No 1’ Yatra From Hisar

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Make India No 1' campaign.
Coinciding with Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo’ yatra, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a countrywide yatra from Hisar in Haryana on Wednesday, 7 September, as part of the party’s ‘Make India Number 1’ campaign.
With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha election and after its recent victory in Punjab Assembly election, the AAP is campaigning to position itself as the principal opposition party to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Further, the AAP has also carefully maintained its distance from the united opposition front.
For instance, while the party voted with the opposition parties in the recent presidential and vice-presidential elections, it did not send any representative to the various opposition meetings.
Kejriwal said during a video statement on Tuesday, “A few days ago, we launched a programme – Make India Number 1. It is the dream of 130 crore people to see India become world’s number one country.”
“Now, there will have to be an alliance of 130 crore people. We have to work like a team, like a family. If it happens, then no one can stop us from making India the world’s number 1 country. To achieve this, I will go to each state and will try to join people to this movement,” Kejriwal said.
He added, “Tomorrow, I will start this yatra from my birthplace, Hisar, in Haryana. From there, I will go to the other states and will ask people to join the movement. Anyone can join the movement by giving a missed call to 9510001000,” he added.
AAP’s campaign is also aimed at strengthening its position in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, where the Assembly polls are due this later year.
Unveiled on 17 August, the “Make India number 1” campaign plans to achieve five main objectives, which have been central for AAP’s politics: free and quality education for all, free and quality healthcare for all, equality and safety for women, jobs for all youth, and fair price to all farmers for their produce.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will today leave for the southern coastal Kanyakumari district and after visiting the twin memorials for the savants: Thiruvalluvar and Swami Vivekananda besides those for Kamaraj and Gandhi Mandapam, and launch the 3,500 km-long 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' covering 12 states.
Gandhi, accompanied by 118 Congressmen and women, will interact with various groups, including civil society organisations and fishermen associations.
(With inputs from PTI.)