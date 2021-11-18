Mahua Moitra Moves SC Against Govt's Ordinances to Extend Terms of ED, CBI Heads

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has moved the Supreme Court against the Centre's ordinances to extend the tenure of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) chiefs up to five years.

So far, the tenure of directors of both central investigation agencies is of two years, and now, as per the ordinances, they can get an extension of maximum three years.

On Wednesday, the government extended ED Chief Sanjay Mishra’s tenure to three years, as per a revised order on 13 November.