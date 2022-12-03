‘Good if It Materialises’: RWAs on CM Kejriwal’s Proposal Before MCD Elections

While a step-by-step plan of the scheme has not been presented yet, Kejriwal said that once RWAs are granted the 'mini-councillor' status, they will convey their grievances to their area MLAs.

The MLAs will then be able to allocate money to RWAs using their Member of Legislative Assembly Area Development Schemes (MLALAD) fund of Rs four crore per year, Kejriwal added.

A government official, on condition of anonymity, told The Indian Express, “Once the project is discussed and sanctioned, the RWA will have to ensure that it is executed in a time-bound manner and a report is submitted to the MLA. A fund cap for each RWA has not been decided yet."

Kejriwal added that a system, both offline and online, will be set up to ensure the scheme works transparently.

“A transparent system will be set up, both online and offline. Any grievances or demands coming to the RWA can be viewed by the councillor, the MLA, and the government as well to oversee which problems are being solved and which aren’t," Kejriwal added.