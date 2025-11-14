Bihar: Sitting MLAs Lose in Five Seats Where Districts Saw Highest Voter Turnout

Kishanganj saw the voter turnout increase by 15.61 percentage points in the 2025 elections when compared to the 2020 elections, the largest among Bihar's districts. Of the four assembly seats that constitute the district, one has witnessed a change in power. Thakurganj held by RJD was wrested by AIMIM candidate Ghulam Hasnain.

Purnia, which saw the voter turnout increase by 14.92 percent points in the 2025 elections, witnessed power change in one of the seven Assembly seats that constitute the district. The Kasba seat, which was earlier held by the Congress has now been wrested by LJP(Ram Vilas) candidate Nitesh Kumar Singh.

Katihar witnessed an increase of 15.28 percentage points in the 2025 elections, when compared to 2020 polls. The district, which comprises seven Assembly seats, saw change of power in three seats. The Kadwa seat earlier held by Congress has now been wrested by JD(U) candidate Dulal Chandra Goswami; whereas as Balrampur previously held by CPI(ML) has now been wrested by LJP(Ram Vilas) candidate

Meanwhile, in the Manihari seat — one of the two seats in Bihar reserved for the Scheduled Tribes community — which was earlier held by Congress now has JD(U) candidate in the lead by a thin margin of 1250 votes (at the time of writing the story.)

According to the Election Commission's latest tally, the NDA [comprising BJP, JD(U) and LJP(RV) and others] are leading in at least 200 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan (comprising RJD, Congress and others) was leading in 28 seats — giving NDA a clear edge even as BJP wrested the title of the single largest party from the RJD. The Bihar Assembly has 243 seats, making 122 the majority mark. Follow LIVE updates here.