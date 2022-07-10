Congress Leadership in Goa Junks 'Rumours' of MLAs Jumping Ship to BJP

Goa Congress MLAs met on Saturday, 9 July ahead of the state Assembly session.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Goa Congress president Amit Patkar on Sunday, 10 July refuted claims of a split in the state unit of the party. Speaking to a local news outlet, Patkar alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was "spreading rumours" to target the Congress.
The Congress state leadership conducted a meeting of MLAs in a hotel in Margao on the morning of Saturday, 9 July. The meeting was chaired by the party's desk incharge of Goa – Dinesh Gundu Rao.
Patkar claimed that the meeting was called to discuss the plan and agenda for the upcoming Assembly session, and that it had nothing to do with the rumours of legislators planning to jump ship.
The meeting was attended by Congress Legislative Party (CLP) chief Michael Lobo and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Amit Patkar, among others.
In the state Assembly elections held in February 2022, the BJP emerged victorious as it won 20 out of 40 seats that the party had contested on. Meanwhile, the Congress managed to win only 11 seats.
