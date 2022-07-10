Amid Reports of Defection, Goa Congress Removes Michael Lobo as LoP

"A conspiracy was hatched by some of our own leaders with the BJP," said AICC desk incharge Dinesh Gundu Rao.
Himanshi Dahiya
Politics
Published:

Amid reports of defection, Goa Congress removes Michael Lobo as the LoP in the Goa Assembly.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Amid reports of defection, Goa Congress removes Michael Lobo as the LoP in the Goa Assembly.</p></div>

Amid reports of at least 6 Congress legislators in Goa being in touch with the ruling Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) a day ahead of the Assembly session, All India Congress Committee (AICC) desk incharge Dinesh Gundu Rao accused Michael Lobo and Digambar of hatching a conspiracy against the party.

Also ReadGoa Elections 2022: Michael Lobo Likely to Quit BJP, to go 'Digambar Kamat Way'
"A conspiracy was hatched by some of our own leaders with the BJP to see that the Congress party in Goa is weakened and to engineer defections. This conspiracy was led by two of our own leaders Michael Lobo and Digambar Kamat," Rao said.

He added, "We are expelling Michael Lobo from the party with immediate effect and he is no longer the Leader of the Opposition in Goa assembly."

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT