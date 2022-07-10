Amid Reports of Defection, Goa Congress Removes Michael Lobo as LoP

Amid reports of defection, Goa Congress removes Michael Lobo as the LoP in the Goa Assembly.
(Photo: The Quint)
Amid reports of at least 6 Congress legislators in Goa being in touch with the ruling Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) a day ahead of the Assembly session, All India Congress Committee (AICC) desk incharge Dinesh Gundu Rao accused Michael Lobo and Digambar of hatching a conspiracy against the party.
He added, "We are expelling Michael Lobo from the party with immediate effect and he is no longer the Leader of the Opposition in Goa assembly."
