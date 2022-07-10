Amid Reports of Defection, Goa Congress Removes Michael Lobo as LoP

Amid reports of at least 6 Congress legislators in Goa being in touch with the ruling Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) a day ahead of the Assembly session, All India Congress Committee (AICC) desk incharge Dinesh Gundu Rao accused Michael Lobo and Digambar of hatching a conspiracy against the party.

"A conspiracy was hatched by some of our own leaders with the BJP to see that the Congress party in Goa is weakened and to engineer defections. This conspiracy was led by two of our own leaders Michael Lobo and Digambar Kamat," Rao said.