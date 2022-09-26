Ghulam Nabi Azad Announces Name of His New Party as 'Democratic Azad Party'

Ghulam Nabi Azad, who ended his decades-old association with the Congress last month, announced the name of his new political party on Monday, 26 September, as 'Democratic Azad Party.'

"Around 1,500 names for my new party were sent to us, in Urdu and Sanskrit. The mix of Hindi and Urdu is 'Hindustani'. We want the name to be democratic, peaceful and independent," Azad said at a press conference in Jammu.

The leader also unveiled the flag of his new party, which is a mixture of blue, white and yellow.