Ex-Vice President Hamid Ansari Denies Pakistani Journalist's Claims on Espionage

Former VP Hamid Ansari.
(Photo: PTI)
Former Vice President Hamid Ansari on Wednesday, 13 July, denied a Pakistani journalist's claim that he visited India five times during the rule of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) on the invitation of Ansari and passed on "sensitive" information to Pakistan's spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
The Pakistani journalist, named Nusrat Mirza, had said in an interview that he had visited India five times on the invitation of Ansari between 2005 and 2011, and that the former VP had passed on extremely sensitive and classified information to him, which the journalist in turn handed over to the ISI.
He also claimed that Ansari had invited him to a conference on terrorism.
Ansari put out a statement on Wednesday saying that a "litany of falsehoods" had been unleashed upon him by a section of the media and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Pakistani journalist's claims.
"It is a known fact that invitation to foreign dignitaries by the Vice-President of India are on the advice of the government generally through the Ministry of External Affairs," the former VP said.
The BJP had on Wednesday slammed Ansari over the claims made by Mirza, and asked the Congress to "come clean" on the matter.
"If Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi besides the then vice president remain silent on the questions raised by the ruling party, it will amount to their admission to these sins," BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said while addressing the press.
Bhatia also accused the former VP of "betraying the country."
"Isn't this treason? Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Hamid Ansari should come out and reply to this," he added.
The BJP spokesperson also alleged that while his party was resolved to end terrorism, the claims made by the Pakistani journalist, if true, represented the Congress' mindset.
He further alleged that a former operative of India's spy agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), had said that Ansari had allegedly harmed the national interest when he was India's envoy to Iran.
