Hamid Ansari Raises Concern Over 'Cultural Nationalism' in India, Govt Hits Back

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari on Wednesday, 26 January, expressed concern over India's emerging practice of 'cultural nationalism,' at a virtual event organised by the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC). The remarks have elicited opposition from the government.

“In recent years, we have experienced emergence of trends and practices that dispute the well-established principle of civic nationalism and interposes a new and imaginary practice of cultural nationalism…. It wants to distinguish citizens on the basis of their faith, give vent to intolerance, insinuate otherness, and promote disquiet and insecurity,” Ansari said at the event.

He also urged taking action against these human rights offenses by saying, “These trends need to be contested legally and contested politically.”