Will Continue to 'Work Constitutionally' as MP: Babul Supriyo Changes Plan

The 50-year-old has served as the minister of state (MoS) in several ministries since 2014, the last being the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change till July 2021, when the Cabinet reshuffle took place.

On Saturday, Supriyo had referred to the reshuffle in his post, saying, "... One question I will have to answer because it’s pertinent. The question will arise as to why I decided to quit politics? Does it have anything to do with me losing ministership? Yes there is – to some extent, for sure."

In his Facebook post, Supriyo also drew attention to the "differences of opinion" within the state leadership before the Assembly elections, which he said caused "harm to the party".

(With inputs from ANI.)