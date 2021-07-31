Babul Supriyo Quits Politics, Says Cabinet Reshuffle Played Part in Move
In a Facebook post, Babul Supriyo said he will be resigning from the post of Member of Parliament, too.
West Bengal MP and former Union minister Babul Supriyo on Saturday, 31 August, announced his decision to quit politics.
In a Facebook post, Supriyo said he will be resigning from the post of Member of Parliament, too, and will leave his house (government-allotted residence) within one month.
"Goodbye, I'm not going to any political party. TMC, Congress, CPI(M), nobody has called me, I'm not going anywhere... One need not be in politics to do social work," he was quoted as saying.
The 50-year-old has served as the minister of state (MoS) in several ministries since 2014, the last being the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change till July 2021, when the Cabinet reshuffle took place.
The BJP leader also referred to the reshuffle in his post, saying, "There will be questions asked on whether being dropped as minister had something to do with this. Yes, it does. Some part of it, at least."
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.