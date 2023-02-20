Former Gujarat Governor & Delhi BJP President Om Prakash Kohli Passes Away At 87

Former governor of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Om Prakash Kohli passed away on Monday, 20 February.

Details: The 87-year-old Kohli was unwell for the past two to three months and he passed away at a hospital in Noida, BJP leaders said, reported news agency PTI.

They further added that last rites will be performed at the Nigam Bodh Ghat on Tuesday, 21 February.