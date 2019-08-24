Arun Jaitley, the Veteran BJP Man Who Donned Many Hats With Elan

(This article has been republished from The Quint’s archives to mark Arun Jaitley’s death anniversary.)

Video Editor: Ashutosh Bharadwaj

Video Producer: Fabeha Syed

Arun Jaitley had the gift of eloquence. He was often the focal point of the right wing’s attacks on its political and ideological opponents, be it in Parliament, debates, or his blogs.

Right from his time as Leader of Opposition to holding office as the Union finance minister and being one of PM Modi’s key generals in the NDA government, Jaitley was a vocal and potent political force.

During Modi’s first term, Jaitley was tasked with the incredibly massive challenge of steering Asia’s third-largest economy. While in charge, he oversaw enormous challenges, from implementing the radical step of demonetisation, introducing of a major taxation overhaul with the GST to counteracting the impact of the radical reforms on the growing economy.