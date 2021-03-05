Flip-Flop Over ‘Metro Man’ Continues, Now K Surendran Clarifies

The flip-flop over ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan and whether he would be the BJP’s chief minister candidate in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections continued on Friday, 5 March, with the party’s state unit chief K Surendran clarifying that he had not made any announcement about Sreedharan.

Instead, he said that he had merely expressed that people and party workers wanted E Sreedharan to "lead" them, reported PTI.

On Thursday, 4 March, at the Thiruvalla Vijaya Yatra function Surendran said, "NDA's development vision is such that E Sreedharan completed the work of Palarivattom bridge in five months. It would have taken 18 months for it to be constructed. Without corruption, the ‘Metro Man’ completed the work of the bridge. That is why we told the party and him (Sreedharan) that he should be the CM candidate of the BJP. It is this development model that had made us want ‘Metro Man’ as the CM candidate."