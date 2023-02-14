Rahul's Adani Attack, PM's Speech, 'Pathaan': Budget Session Part 1 Highlights

The first part of the Budget Session of Parliament concluded on Monday, 13 February. Parliament will convene again for the second part of the session from 13 March.
After a rocky two weeks, the first part of the Budget Session concluded on Monday, 13 February, with the Parliament set to convene again for the second part of the session from 13 March.
Here are all the key events from the first part of the Budget Session of Parliament.
On Wednesday, 1 February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023 before Parliament.
Here are some of the highlights from the Budget:
Sitharaman announced an increase in the Income Tax Rebate limit from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.
She also announced that the agricultural credit target will be increased to Rs 20 lakh crore with a focus on animal husbandry, dairy, and fisheries.
Moreover, under the Eklavya Model Residential Schools, the central government would recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff for 740 schools serving 3.5 lakh tribal students over the next thee years.
Items like cigarettes and electric kitchen chimney will get costlier, while Lithium Ion cells for batteries, mobile phones, etc, will get cheaper.
During this session, the Congress party brought out its big guns as Rahul Gandhi addressed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, 7 February.
"How many times you (PM Modi) travelled together (on a foreign trip) with Adaniji? How many times Adaniji joined you later on your foreign trip? How many times he reached you after you landed on a foreign country? How many times Adaniji bagged a contract in a foreign country after your visit there? How much money did Adani give to BJP in last 20 years and through electoral bonds?" Gandhi asked in a series of questions directed at PM Modi.
A day after Rahul Gandhi posed questions to the prime minister about Adani in the Lok Sabha during the 2023 Budget Session of Parliament, PM Modi hit back, asking how could the people of India "believe these people's lies and curses?"
The prime minister stated that India has seen tremendous progress in the nine years from 2014, when the BJP came to power at the Centre.
On Tuesday, 7 February, Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien, during a motion of thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's address, praised the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan in his Rajya Sabha speech.
O'Brien said that the movie carries a beautiful message.
He added, "You asked them to boycott Bollywood, they showed you one film with a beautiful message."
Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the leader of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party, Asaduddin Owaisi, questioned the central government on the daily persecution of Muslims and minorities in the country.
He cited data from the National Sample Survey Organisation (NSSO) that stated that Muslims were the most affected in several categories including primary education, higher education, and nutrition.
Owaisi added that Muslim children and the children of minorities were the most affected by childhood underfeeding and malnourishment.
He went on to accuse the government of enabling the persecution of minorities in India, despite having data about the same in their possession.
