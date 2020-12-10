J&K DDC Polls: 9.46% Voter Turnout Recorded in 2 Hrs in 5th Phase

The fifth phase of polling for the District Development Council (DDC) in Jammu and Kashmir began at 7 am, on Thursday, 10 December. A total of 37 constituencies – 20 in Jammu and 17 in Kashmir will witness polling till 2 pm.
Amid the dipping temperature, the UT recorded 9.46 percent polling across different constituencies spread over several districts in the first two hours. Shopian, Pulwama and Ganderbal saw the least activity with the Kashmir division recording an overall 4.81 percent.
While Samba, Jammu and Rajouri saw maximum polling taking Jammu division scores to 13.58 percent.
According to the State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir Division, Pulwama has recorded 1.85 percent, Baramulla 8.01 percent, Kulgam 3.94 percent, Shopian 0.47 percent, Anantnag 3.19 percent, Bandipora 6.61 percent, Ganderbal 3.46 percent, Kupwara 5.19 percent and Budgam 8.34 percent till 9 am.
In Jammu division, Kishtwar has recorded a voting percentage of 10.57 percent, Udhampur 8 percent, Jammu 16.63 percent, Kathua 12.60 percent, Ramban 9.62 percent, Doda 11.17 percent, Samba 17.14 percent, Poonch 14.34 percent, Rajouri 15.72 percent and Reasi 12.15 percent at the same time.
Voting is also being held for 58 vacant sarpanch and 218 vacant panch seats.
In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, adequate arrangements have been put in place to ensure the safety of all stake holders, including the voters.
Sanitisers, thermal scanners and face masks have been arranged at the polling stations to ensure that SOPs issued by the authorities are strictly followed.
DDC elections and panchayat bypolls are being held in eight phases from 28 November to 19 December. The counting of votes will take place on 22 December.
(With inputs from IANS)
