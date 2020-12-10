J&K DDC Polls: 9.46% Voter Turnout Recorded in 2 Hrs in 5th Phase

The fifth phase of polling for the District Development Council (DDC) in Jammu and Kashmir began at 7 am, on Thursday, 10 December. A total of 37 constituencies – 20 in Jammu and 17 in Kashmir will witness polling till 2 pm.

Amid the dipping temperature, the UT recorded 9.46 percent polling across different constituencies spread over several districts in the first two hours. Shopian, Pulwama and Ganderbal saw the least activity with the Kashmir division recording an overall 4.81 percent.

While Samba, Jammu and Rajouri saw maximum polling taking Jammu division scores to 13.58 percent.