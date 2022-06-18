‘Grateful but Can’t Be Opposition Presidential Candidate’: Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, on Saturday, 18 June, turned down the proposal to be the joint Opposition's potential candidate for the upcoming presidential polls.
This comes right after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar too 'humbly declined' the offer on Wednesday.
After Pawar, the names of Abdullah and former diplomat Gopal Krishna Gandhi, had been proposed.
In a statement on Twitter, his party quoted the former CM saying that this decision was a result of J&K passing through a critical juncture.
Abdullah further said, “I have a lot more politics ahead of me & look forward to making a positive contribution in the service of J&K and the country. Therefore I would like to respectfully withdraw my name from consideration and look forward to supporting the joint opposition consensus candidate.”
He said that he was 'honoured' that his name had come up and he expressed gratitude to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was at the helm of the join Opposition's 15 June meeting in Delhi to discuss the upcoming elections.
A decision to reach a consensus regarding the candidate for the 18 July elections was taken at the meeting.
The next Opposition party meet is slated to be held on 20 June or 21 June. The counting for the presidential elections, if necessary, will happen on 21 July.
(With inputs from PTI.)
