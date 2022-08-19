PDP Protests Against Inclusion of Non-Local Voters in J&K’s Electoral Rolls

Bukhari said the protest was against the “electoral demographic change being forced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)” through inclusion of “imported voters” in the J-K electoral rolls.

Stating that the rights of the people of J-K are being “trampled,” he added, “They started the process of taking away the peoples' rights and diluting public will here on 5 August 2019 and now they have added a new chapter to it by saying they will add non-local voters.”

“They are trying hard to change the identity, democratic rights, and electoral demography of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, but it is not acceptable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir under any circumstances,” Bukhari told reporters.

Adding that the party leaders wanted to register a peaceful protest to reiterate what their president Mehbooba Mufti said on Thursday, Bukhari said, “This is an attempt to send a message that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will not tolerate this.”

Meanwhile, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah has called for an all-party meeting at his residence on 22 August at 11 am, to deliberate on the issue.