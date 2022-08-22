Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Nine Civilians Injured After Terrorists Hurl Grenade Near Dal Lake in Srinagar

Nine Civilians Injured After Terrorists Hurl Grenade Near Dal Lake in Srinagar

The attack took place outside the famous Mughal garden on the banks of the Dal Lake.
PTI
India
Published:

Seven of the nine injured were taken to the SMHS hospital and two to the SKIMS hospital in Srinagar. 

|

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Seven of the nine injured were taken to the SMHS hospital and two to the SKIMS hospital in Srinagar.&nbsp;</p></div>

Nine civilians were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade in the Nishat area of the Srinagar on Sunday, 21 August, officials said.

The attack took place outside the famous Mughal garden on the banks of the Dal Lake, they said. The officials said nine civilians were injured.

Seven of them were taken to the SMHS hospital and two to the SKIMS hospital in Srinagar, they said.

Their condition is stated to be stable, the officials added.

Also Read3 LeT Terrorists Killed in Jammu & Kashmir's Budgam Encounter

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT