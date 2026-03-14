Farooq Abdullah Attack: J&K Police Probe 'Hate Motive' Behind Assassination Bid

The attacker who attempted to assassinate Dr Farooq Abdullah was "driven by hatred", as he believed the three-time former J&K Chief Minister was responsible for the "destruction" of Jammu, senior police sources in J&K told The Quint.

They added that the assailant, 64-year-old Kamal Singh Jamwal, had no past history of crime but appeared to have been motivated by a “sense of grievance” against the “father-son duo”, which is to say both Farooq and his father, Sheikh Abdullah, who led the erstwhile state during the time of accession in 1947.

“Jamwal also served as a secretary to his local neighbourhood committee. When the police spoke to his neighbours, they described him as a 'normal' person who'd get along with everyone,” the sources said.