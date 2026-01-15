'No Fault of Ours': Fear Grips Rohingyas in Jammu As Shiv Sena IDs Migrants

As per estimates by non-profit group Development and Justice Initiative, at least 6,000 Rohingya refugees had been residing in Jammu in 2017, including in areas like Bhatindi, Narwal, Channi, and Sunjwan. Many had been living here since the 2000s. Unofficially, the number is closer to 10,000.

In the wake of these "checks", locals claim at least four persons were detained from Narwal. According to Rohingya community leaders, Salamat (41), Noorul Amin (17), Shona Ali (46), and Hamid Hussain (31) were taken into custody after an alleged scuffle broke out between the Rohingya residents and some Shiv Sena members in Kiryani Talab.

The Quint spoke to members of the Committee of Myanmar Rohingya Refugees, a voluntary community body working for the safety and ease of the refugees in the region. They said fear has gripped the settlement since those videos calling for the expulsion of Bangladeshis and Rohinyas went viral.

“It was terrifying. We couldn’t sleep that night. We are not citizens of this country, but we are properly registered with the United Nations High Commissioner For Refugees (UNHCR) and are globally recognised as refugees,” a committee member said on condition of anonymity.

Explaining why the market remained shut, another member said: