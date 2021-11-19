Centre Deciding To Repeal Farm Laws Ahead of UP, Punjab Polls Is Kaafi Real

Almost a year after farmers began their agitation against the Union government's three controversial farm laws, in Delhi and across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation on Friday, 19 November, said that the government will repeal them.

The prime minister also requested the protesting farmers to return to their homes.

While farmers welcomed the decision of the Union government to repeal what they have long termed the "black laws," some also questioned the timing of the announcement, ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh and Punjab Assembly elections.