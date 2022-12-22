'Excuses to Stop Bharat Jodo Yatra': Rahul On Centre's Letter Over COVID Norms

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
(Photo: The Quint)
Congress leader and Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 23 December, responded to calls from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and union ministers to suspend the Bharat Jodo Yatra amid concerns of rising COVID-19 cases, calling them "attempts to halt the yatra."
Gandhi's comments came just a day after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote a letter to Gandhi, requesting him to suspend the yatra "in national interest."
What did Rahul Gandhi Say? In his address, Gandhi said: "The yatra will travel till Kashmir. Now, they (the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders) have come up with a new idea. They wrote a letter to me saying COVID is upon us, so stop the yatra. Excuses are being made to stop the yatra. Wear masks, stop the yatra...these are all excuses".
"They are scared of the strength and the truth of this country," he added while addressing a gathering in Nuh, Haryana.
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also alleged attempts to stop the yatra by the BJP.
What did Mansukh Mandaviya's letter state? On Wednesday, Mandaviya wrote to Gandhi asking him to follow COVID protocols during the march.
"I request [Rahul Gandhi] that COVID protocol, including use of masks and sanitisers, be strictly followed during the march and only those who are vaccinated be allowed to participate," the health minister had written.
"If this COVID protocol cannot be followed, then, in view of the public health emergency, and to save the country from the COVID pandemic, I request you to suspend the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the national interest."
What has Mandaviya told the Parliament? Addressing the Parliament on the COVID situation in the country, Mandaviya had said that in the last few days, cases have been rising in the world but in India, cases are depleting.
"We are seeing rising COVID cases and deaths due to it in China."
"Central Government's health department has been very active in managing the pandemic situation in the country." Asserting that the government is keeping an eye on the global situation, Mandaviya said that "states are advised to increase genome-sequencing to swiftly identify the new variant of COVID."
What other BJP leaders said: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said given that all MPs wore face masks in Parliament, and advisories have been issued to all states and union territories about the COVID situation, Rahul Gandhi can continue with his Bharat Jodo Yatra if he follows all the protocols.
BJP MP Arun Singh, as quoted by ANI, said: "We halted our 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' in Rajasthan. Rahul Gandhi should follow COVID-19 guidelines. The safety of people is most important."
What is happening in China? Mandaviya's address to parliament and his letter to Gandhi comes in the context of surging COVID cases in China that have set off alarm bells in other parts of the world as well. Experts at the World Health Organisation (WHO) have now taken cognizance of the matter, and have asked China to share 'thorough and reliable' data.
