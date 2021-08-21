Kalyan Singh Passes Away: Ex UP CM, BJP Veteran, 'Hindu Hriday Samrat'

Kalyan Singh, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Governor of Rajasthan, passed away at 89.
(Photo altered by The Quint)
Kalyan Singh, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Governor of Rajasthan, breathed his last on Saturday, 21 August in New Delhi. He was 89.
Born in 1932, in Atrauli, a small town 25 km from UP’s Aligarh; Kalyan Singh served several terms as an MLA from Atrauli. Through the course of his political career, he also went on to serve two terms as the chief minister of his state, and was also appointed the governor of Rajasthan.
Many right-wing commentators on Twitter have referred to Kalyan Singh as a “Hindu Hriday Samrat” (emperor of Hindu hearts). When he was admitted in the ICU of a Lucknow Hospital, earlier in July, multiple BJP leaders including UP CM Adityanath and party chief JP Nadda paid him a visit. PM Modi too took to Twitter to write:
While Kalyan Singh is remembered for his illustrious political career, he is also prominently known for his role in the Babri Masjid demolition controversy.
Kalyan Singh’s first term as the chief minister of UP began in June 1991. A year later, the Babri Masjid was demolished. Singh’s government was promptly dismissed and the state was place under President’s rule.
A 2009 report, by Justice Manmohan Singh Liberhan, which had been commissioned by the Government of India to probe the demolition, criticised Singh for his purported role. The report identified Kalyan Singh-led BJP government as key to the execution of the demolition, as per TOI.
Claiming that since its inception, the government had set out to implement the demolition, the report alleged that Singh posted bureaucrats and police officers in Ayodhya whose record reflected they would remain quiet about the demolition.
A CBI court, however, in September 2020, acquitted Kalyan Singh, and the 31 other accused in the case.
Meanwhile, Singh, in an August 2020 interview to Hindustan Times, had said that he was proud he had not permitted firing on the thousands of Kar Sewaks who had assembled in Ayodhya before going on to demolish the mosque. He also said:
Through the course of a career spanning decades, Singh donned multiple hats, even switching party loyalties and lending tacit support the Samajwadi Party for a brief spell in 2009.
The top highlights from Kalyan Singh’s time, within the chassis of Indian politics are:
1991: First term as chief Minister of UP begins
1997: Second term as chief minister of UP begins
2009: Elected to the Lok Sabha
2014: Takes charge as 21st Governor of Rajasthan
2015: Appointed Governor of Himachal Pradesh (additional charge) for a brief spell of approximately seven months
Kalyan Singh is survived by his wife Ramwati Devi, daughter Prabha Verma and son Rajveer Singh. In 2020, he had told Hindustan Times, that it was his wish to be alive till the construction of Ram Temple is complete and then take rebirth in Ayodhya.
Published: 21 Aug 2021,10:01 PM IST