Kalyan Singh Passes Away: Ex UP CM, BJP Veteran, 'Hindu Hriday Samrat'

A 2009 report, by Justice Manmohan Singh Liberhan, which had been commissioned by the Government of India to probe the demolition, criticised Singh for his purported role. The report identified Kalyan Singh-led BJP government as key to the execution of the demolition, as per TOI.

Claiming that since its inception, the government had set out to implement the demolition, the report alleged that Singh posted bureaucrats and police officers in Ayodhya whose record reflected they would remain quiet about the demolition.

A CBI court, however, in September 2020, acquitted Kalyan Singh, and the 31 other accused in the case.

Meanwhile, Singh, in an August 2020 interview to Hindustan Times, had said that he was proud he had not permitted firing on the thousands of Kar Sewaks who had assembled in Ayodhya before going on to demolish the mosque. He also said: