Ex-Union Minister & Bharuch MP Mansukh Vasava Resigns From BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bharuch and former Union Minister Mansukh Vasava resigned from the party on Tuesday, 29 December.

“The BJP has given me more than I can handle. For which I would like to thank the party and the central leaders of the party. I have been as loyal to the party as I could be. The party values, the values of life are also carefully implemented,” Vasava said in his resignation letter, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Vasava further said that he would resign during the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament.